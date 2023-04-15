Dec. 7, 1940 - April 12, 2023

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Charles Delton Sutton, 82, passed away surrounded by his family, on April 12, 2023, after a brief illness.

Charles (Chuck) was born December 7, 1940, in Bloomington, Illinois to Delton and Mildred (Leichtenberg) Sutton. He grew up in Carlock, IL, and graduated from Normal Community High School in 1958.

After graduation, he joined Caterpillar's management training program. In 1963, he married Mary Jane Rosiere of Pekin, IL, and they built a home in Channahon, IL. Chuck worked as a supervisor at Caterpillar's Joliet, IL, location for 37 years.

Following his retirement in 1996, he and Mary Jane moved from Joliet, IL, to Mooresville, NC, where they lived for 24 years. Chuck enjoyed playing golf and had the highlight of a hole-in-one. In 2019, they moved to League City, TX, to be near their son Jeff and his family.

Chuck was an active community member. He was a volunteer firefighter and Assistant Chief of the Channahon Fire Department for 20 years, a member of the Lions Club International for 45 years, and the Commander of American Legion Post 66 in Mooresville, NC. He also helped many people in his church communities, especially enjoying "The Garage Guys" at Bay Harbour UMC.

Surviving is his wife, Mary Jane (Rosiere) Sutton of League City, TX; two children: Kim Sutton (Tim Mitchell) of Portland, OR, and Jeff Sutton (Renee Margliano) of League City, TX; grandchildren: Morgan Hieggelke, Greta Hieggelke, Max Sutton, Alex Sutton, Noelle Sutton, and Alex Mitchell (Hannah Ford); great-grandchild, Izzy Mitchell-Ford; sister, Sharon (Mike) Miller; brother-in-law, Lester Rosiere; and four nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, Delton and Mildred (Leichtenberg) Sutton; and sister-in-law, Nancy (Smallwood) Rosiere.

The family gives special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin, IL. A funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Burial with military honors will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Mooresville Lions Club, P.O. Box 5234, Mooresville, NC, 28117; or League City Lions Club, c/o Treasurer Darryl Krogman, 306 State Hwy 3, League City, TX ,77573.

Chuck's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com where online condolences can be made to the family.