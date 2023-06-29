July 15, 1936 - June 27, 2023

MIDDLETOWN, Maryland — Charles Delaine Rapp, 86, of Middletown, MD, passed away at Frederick Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family on June 27, 2023.

He was born on July 15, 1936 in Fairbury, IL, to the late Andrew M. and Carolyn (Harms) Rapp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, an infant brother, a brother-in-law, a niece, and his granddaughter, Peyton D. Rapp.

Charles graduated from Fairbury-Cropsy High School and Illinois State University, and then went on to serve his country in the United States Army. He worked at Fort Detrick for 51 years with his final career in USAMRIID Virology, he was the night manager for Terrace Bowling Lanes for 34 years, and umpired for Frederick County Umpires Association and other Frederick County Leagues. Charles was a dedicated fan of the Washington Redskins, NCAA Womens' Softball and anything baseball related. He enjoyed bowling, watching sports, umpiring, traveling and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown.

Charles is survived by his wife of more than 58 years, M. Loretta (Orrison) Rapp; his children: Lisa (Rapp) Eng and her husband, Douglas, of Ellicott City, MD, Brian C. Rapp and his wife, Linda, of Mineral, VA, and Sharon E. Rapp and her husband, Justin Chung, of Braddock Heights, MD. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Evan D. Eng, Colin C. Eng, and Nicholas M. Chung; as well as his sister: Beverly A. (Rapp) Brucker of Bloomington, IL, and several nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main Street, Middletown, as well as on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main Street, Middletown, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment to immediately follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Charles' honor to Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main Street, Middletown, MD, 21769; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, or Shriners Hospitals at donate.lovetotherescue.org

Condolences to the family and more information available at www.dbthompsonfuneralhome.com.