Feb. 4, 1927 - April 10, 2022

PONTIAC — Charles "Chuck" Lucas, 95, of Pontiac, passed away at 1:16 p.m., April 10, 2022, at his residence.

His funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, at Pontiac Bible Church. Pastor Jarrod Bartholomew will be officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Pontiac. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Pontiac Bible Church and one hour prior to services on Friday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Pontiac Township High School Track and Field Program.

Chuck was born February 4, 1927, in West Frankfort, the son of Charlie and Mary Eliza (Biddle) Lucas. He first married Gloria Swuaglia in 1949. She died January 26, 1996. He married Diane Kerr in 1972. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: Dawn (Ed) Tindell and Mary (Sam) Hoffman both of St. Augustine, FL, Melissa (Randall) Shane of Boise, ID, Michael (Jerri) Lucas of Pontiac, and David (Jennifer) Lucas of Germantown Hills; adopted daughter, Brianna (Chance) Chapman of Pontiac; step-daughter, Kathy (Tim) Dunham of Pontiac; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son; one step-daughter; one sister; and two brothers.

Mr. Lucas taught at Cabery High School, Cabery from 1951-1953, Chenoa Grade School from 1953-1958, Hinckley Big Rock High School, Hinkley from 1958-1961, Oak Park High School from 1961-1966, and last taught for 21-years at Pontiac Township High School from 1966-1987.

He coached boys track, baseball, and basketball and girls basketball during his coaching career. He took the Pontiac Township High School Boys Track team to 1st in State in 1987. He also enjoyed coaching American Legion Baseball.

Chuck and his wife owned and operated Pontiac Courtesy Cleaners.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during WWII. He was a member of the Pontiac American Legion and Pontiac Bible Church.

Chuck was an avid Cardinal fan.

