BLOOMINGTON — Charles “Chuck” D. Nobles, age 89, of Bloomington, IL, died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Martin Health Center in Bloomington.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Chuck was born in Manchester, MI, the son of Raymond “Chris” Nobles and Kate Raser Nobles, on October 12, 1933.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Cady Nobles; two daughters: Beth (Monte Riggs) Nobles and Linda Nobles of Bloomington; and brother, William Robert Nobles of Litchfield, MI.

Chuck graduated from Litchfield High School and Michigan State University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1954, and was stationed in the Free Territory of Trieste. He was employed by State Farm Insurance in Marshall, MI, and Bloomington, IL.

Chuck organized the men of his overseas Army tank company into a reunion association, which met annually for many years across the country.

He was an artist, woodworker, nature lover, bicyclist, genealogist, and gardener and will be remembered for his sense of humor, which only thrived with age. He was a small-town boy who found contentment in the small “town” of Westminster Village. He greatly loved and was loved by his family.

Special thanks to OSF Hospice and Martin Health Center.

Memorials may be made to the Westminster Village Foundation.

