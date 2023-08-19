Oct. 12, 1933 - July 20, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Charles "Chuck" D. Nobles, age 89, of Bloomington, IL, died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Martin Health Center in Bloomington.

A gathering to celebrate and to share memories will be at Westminster Village on August 26, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. A gathering next month in Litchfield, MI, will be followed by a family graveside observance in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Chuck was born in Manchester, MI, the son of Raymond "Chris" Nobles and Kate Raser Nobles, on October 12, 1933.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Cady Nobles; two daughters: Beth Nobles (Monte Riggs) and Linda Nobles of Bloomington; and brother, William Robert Nobles of Litchfield, MI.

Chuck graduated from Litchfield High School and Michigan State University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1954, and was stationed in the Free Territory of Trieste. He was employed by State Farm Insurance in Marshall, MI, and Bloomington, IL.

He was an artist, woodworker, nature lover, bicyclist, genealogist, and gardener and will be remembered for his sense of humor, which only thrived with age. He was a small town boy who found contentment in the small "town" of Westminster Village. He greatly loved and was greatly loved by his family.

Special thanks to OSF Hospice and Martin Health Center for the excellent care he received.

Memorials may be made to the Westminster Village Foundation.

