Sept. 15, 1936 - May 22, 2023

CHAMPAIGN — Charles A. Hinners Sr., 86, passed away at his home in Champaign, on May 22, 2023.

He was born September 15, 1936, to Wilma (Koss) and Walter Hinners in Urbana, II. He married Carolyn Asherman on April 15, 1961, at First Methodist Church in Champaign.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Carolyn; and two sons: Charles A. Hinners Jr. and Cameron (Stacy) Hinners, both of Rantoul. He leaves behind eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Howard Hinners; and sister, Margaret (Ron) Sanders.

Chuck was raised on a farm in Sidney, and 1954 graduate of Unity High School. He joined the United States Navy in 1954 on what was called a Diaper Run, as he was 17 when he joined. Returning to Champaign he worked at Magnavox where he received his apprenticeship as a Model Maker. He retired from Vesuvius as a Tool and Die Maker after 26 years of service. After retiring had his own Lawn Care Service and worked part time for the Champaign County Physical Plant.

He was a loyal fan of U of I Football and Basketball, and a great host for Tailgating. He enjoyed auto racing, loved a winning Slot Machine, traveling on trips to Bowl Games, Cruises, Vegas, and seeing the USA to visit family and friends.

Chuck was Member of the Champaign-Urbana Elks Lodge in Savoy, and a Life Member of the Mahomet Masonic Lodge #220.

A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, July 2, 2023, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Champaign-Urbana Elks Lodge in Savoy.