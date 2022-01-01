GIBSON CITY — Charles A. Brucker Jr., 88, of Gibson City, passed away at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at his home in Gibson City surrounded by family.

A private family burial will be held at Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Charles was born August 3, 1933, in Sibley a son of Charles and Edna Leenerman Brucker Sr. He married Patricia E. Farney on February 12, 1961, at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Sibley. She preceded him in death on September 28, 2019.

He is survived by five children: Denise (Milt) Pearson of Elliott, Steven (Becky) Brucker of Gibson City, Bruce (Michelle) Brucker of Gibson City, Kelli (Bruce Land) Harshbarger of Champaign and Beth (Jim) Bane of Beavercreek, OH; also, sixteen special grandchildren and sixteen adorable great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lou Arends and a son-in-law, Jim Tabaka.

Charles was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Kraft after many years of service. He enjoyed playing Bingo, watching sports and being with his family.

On line condolences and memories can be made at www.rosenbaumfh.com.