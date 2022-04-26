July 8, 1935 - April 16, 2022

TREMONT — Charlene R. Moser, 86, of Tremont, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Hopedale Nursing Home.

She was born July 8, 1935 in Harvey, IL, to Charles A. and Rosia M. Kopp Weinberger. She married Glenn A. Moser on February 3, 1957, in Normal, and he passed away December 23, 2019.

Surviving are her children: Diana (Eric) Vannaken and Karen (Conrad) Beachy, both of Tremont, Carol (Cliff) Wenger, New Holland, PA , Mary Jo Moser, (family of the heart ) in Tucson, AZ; daughter of the heart, Chris Pullum, Hopedale; eight grandchildren: Ashley Hellemann, Nic (Jessica) Beachy, Jenna (Cory) Pelc, Travis Beachy, Alana (Michael) Miller, Korinne (Ian) Wenger Mast, Taylor (Cody) Wenger Troyer, and Jennie Wenger; nine great-grandchildren; and one brother, Bill (Debbie) Weinberger of Martinsville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Charles R.; and two sisters-in-law: Carole Weinberger and Rachel Moser.

Charlene graduated from Mennonite School of Nursing in Normal and worked in various areas of the profession throughout her career. She found great satisfaction, challenge, and enjoyment in her work.

She was a member of Tremont Women's Club, where she served as past president, Tazewell County Republican's Women, and she began the Future Nurses of America at Tremont High School. She and Glenn were involved and very influential with the Tremont Turkey Festival in its early years.

The Hopedale Mennonite Church and the Tremont United Methodist Church were both spiritual homes for Charlene.

She was curious, creative, nurturing, and hospitable. She didn't know a stranger.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Tremont United Methodist. Pastor Cathy Clark will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont and from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in Mennonite Cemetery in Hopedale.

Hopedale Nursing Home became a true home for Charlene, and the family is grateful to the staff. Each and every person who encountered our mom was very special to her. You made a difference. Thank you.

Memorials may be made to Tremont United Methodist Church or Hopedale Nursing Home Activities Department.

