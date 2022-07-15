Charlene K. (Ambrose) Barth

Nov. 15, 1943 - July 11, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Charlene Kaye (Ambrose) Barth, 78 of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 8:50 a.m. at the Villas of Hollybrook in East Alton, IL.

She was born on November 15, 1943, in Red Bud, IL, the daughter of Charles William and Mary Jane (Gorman) Ambrose. Charlene married the love of her life, John Henry Barth on June 5, 1965, in Bethalto at Our Lady Queen of Peace. They had just celebrated 56 years of marriage before John's passing on July 19, 2021.

Charlene, a 1961 graduate of Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, IL, worked for several years as a secretary at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville and then Illinois State University. She loved children which led her to open and run Busy Bees Daycare. She enjoyed dancing every weekend in Bloomington and traveling to new places with her husband, John. She also enjoyed working out, knitting, and spending time gardening and tending her flower gardens.

She is survived by her siblings: Bill Ambrose (Abby) and Pat Woods (Juan); sisters-in-law: Vicki Ambrose, Macil Friedman, Donna Worsham, and Brenda Rust; along with several loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John; parents; a brother, Gary Ambrose; a nephew, Corey Michael Ambrose; and brothers-in-law: Harry Friedman, Gary Worsham, and Charles Rust.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens with Father Tom Liebler officiating.

Memorials can be made to The Alzheimer's Association.

