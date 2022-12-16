Dec. 25, 1931 - Dec. 13, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Charlene Joan Builta, born December 25, 1931, beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and teacher, quietly slipped away on December 13, 2022, in Bloomington, IL.

Her life began on the farm of her parents, Charles and Beulah Builta, just outside of Arrowsmith where she was raised with two younger sisters, Doris and Loretta. From her parents she learned of the beauties and hardships that rural life imparts on all who experience it. From her mother she inherited a facility and passion for music, art and learning that sustained her to the end. From her father came the confidence that there was nothing she could not do.

It is fitting that a legendary elementary teacher began her education in the one-room Sangamon School at age four, sometimes carried there on the back of an older student. If the teacher was late arriving on cold days, the students would climb through a window and light the coal stove. Perhaps her first fire drill.

She graduated from Arrowsmith High School in 1949, along with her future husband, Leonard Maupin. They married in 1950, starting a farming life in Arrowsmith and a family that grew to include eight children. In 1970, she began attending classes at Illinois State and Eureka College (often at night) in pursuit of a teaching degree. It is no exaggeration to suggest she logged more miles on Route 9 than many long-distance truckers. After receiving her degree in 1973, she was hired as an elementary teacher in her hometown. During her career in the Saybrook-Arrowsmith and Ridgeview Districts she pursued and received her master's degree in education. Charlene's classroom bore the stamp of a unique sensibility and was instantly recognizable as her own. She believed that bird watching, native plant identification, weather studies, etc., were important and often led her students outdoors for class, sometimes to her own farm. Her classes were often unconventional but never boring. She officially retired in 1999, but remained active in classrooms in Bloomington as a much sought after substitute teacher.

Outside her classroom, Charlene and Leonard found time to support the many sporting and musical events of her students as well as their own children and grandchildren. Her personal interests centered around music and gardening. Charlene was a gifted pianist who also played organ and marimba, playing regularly at the Arrowsmith Christian Church. Perhaps nothing moved her more than the human voice. From the aria to the yodel, all were lyric to her finely attuned ear, and she delighted in the company of her choir in Arrowsmith and later in the First Christian Church of Bloomington. If one's garden offers a reflection of one's soul, hers was a study in serenity and composure. Pulling weeds or arranging a bouquet were equally rewarding. She also derived great pleasure from bird watching and making quilts for her many children and grandchildren.

As we remember and celebrate the loss of this remarkable woman, we will weep for what is gone from our lives but must remember to celebrate her compassion for the human condition, the life of the mind, and her insistence that there are no bad children or bad students... only a few who needed a little help with their reading. For those lucky enough to have had her as a teacher, neighbor or friend, it is easy to imagine her reminding us "don't weep - SING!" And... she could palm a basketball!

She was preceded in death by her fourth son, David; and is survived by her husband, Leonard, her best friend in life; sisters: Doris Thompson and Loretta Gibbons. Her children are: Rodney (Kathy) Morefield, Darrell, Larry (Kay) Myer, Michael (Michelle) Lewis, Jimmy, Marla (Mark) Cleveland, and Laura (Bob) Sammer; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. The family is planning a celebration of her life at a later date.

