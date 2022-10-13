Sept. 1, 1938 - Oct. 9, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Charlene "Char" Hozie, 84, of Bloomington died at home October 9, 2022. She was born in Manteno, IL, to George and Florence Krones on September 1, 1938.

Char married Jerome "Jerry" Hozie on June 30, 1962. Her most cherished accomplishment was raising their four children and being a great mom.

She is survived by her children: Mark (Tricia) of Corinth TX, Julie of Bloomington, Tom (Brenda) of Stilwell, KS, and Jennifer (Aaron) Wagner of Bloomington; grandchildren: Gus, Maggie, Liz, Max, Harriette, and Claire; sister, Mary Hermann, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerr; and siblings: Marguerite Zupansic, Bill Krones, and Jim Krones.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Mary's Church, Bloomington. Visitation hours will be held Sunday October 16, 2022, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at St. Mary's Church, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. Mary's parish.

To read full obituary and leave condolences/memories with the family, please visit eastlawnmemorial.com.