April 11, 1935 - July 17, 2022

PONTIAC — Char Comens passed away July 17, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Comens who passed in 2005. Mom has been waiting 17 long years to be reunited with Dad.

Mom and Dad moved to Pontiac in 1967 with their four kids and made a life.

Her children Robert J Comens Jr. (Angela), Linda Beckman (Greg), Mike Comens (Donna), Kimberly Summers (Dan) all grew up in the Pontiac area and had children and then the great-grandchildren came along, all of which always brought a smile to her face. Mom loved kids and both she and Dad could always see the potential in everyone regardless if they were family or not, they helped out when help was needed.

Mom worked at Johnson press and onto Motorola as well as Pontiac Greenhouses and her last job was at Evenglow lodge for 27 years and retiring at the age of 80.

Visitation with be held on Thursday July 21, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, IL.

Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery with her Parents, and all her siblings.

Donations can be made to Pontiac Public library in the name of Bob and Char Comens.