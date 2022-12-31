Nov. 18, 1943 - Dec. 25, 2022

COLFAX — Chalmers Wayne Steinlicht, 79, passed away suddenly on December 25, 2022, at the family farm. Duffy-Pills Memorial Home of Colfax, is helping with arrangements.

Chalmers, a United States Army Veteran, was born to John Wayne and Marjorie Jean (Douglas) Steinlicht on November 18, 1943. He married Lois Kay Beal on August 14, 1974. She passed on August 6, 2016.

Chalmers was raised in the Colfax area and was a graduate of Octavia school system. He farmed his entire life, continuing the family tradition that began in the 1850s. He truly enjoyed the outdoors and was an exceptional farmer who led his family in working the ground each year to ensure a bountiful harvest. He was fiercely independent and didn't hesitate to speak his mind! His love and loyalty to friends and family was unwavering and you could find him standing shoulder-to-shoulder with you if you found yourself in a tight spot! We loved him immensely and mourn his passing deeply.

Chalmers is survived by his three sons: Craig (Katie) Steinlicht, Washington, Michael (Pam) Steinlicht, California, and John (LaDonna) Steinlicht, Virginia; eight grandchildren: Eric, Kyle, Justin, Rachael, Jessica, Hanna, Caleb, and Cameron; one great-grandchild, Camila Lois; one sister, Caryl Baker.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of Chalmers' life will be held in the near future.

The family would like to thank family and friends who provided support during this difficult time. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please give to the charity of your choice.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.