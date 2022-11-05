July 26, 1970 - Nov. 2, 2022

PEORIA — Chad E. Buss, age 52, of Peoria, formerly of Quincy, died on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in Peoria. He was born on July 26, 1970, in Quincy, the son of Harold Eugene, Jr. and Sharon (Smith) Buss.

Chad loved being outdoors, swimming and attending sporting events. He also enjoyed music and magazines.

He is survived by his parents, Sharon and Bill Raleigh of Armington; siblings: Tony Buss of Carthage, Steve (Melissa) Raleigh of Anna, TX, and Stephanie (Brad) Welch of Minier; nephew, Ian Welch of Minier; and niece, Aspen Raleigh of Anna, TX; paternal grandparents, William, Sr. and Lovina Raleigh of Ewing, MO.

Chad was preceded in death by his father.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Ewing, MO. There will be no formal visitation, but friends are invited to attend graveside services.

Memorials are suggested to EP!C – 1913 West Townline Road, Peoria, IL, 61615.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dukerandhaugh.com.Duker & Haugh Funeral Home in Quincy is in charge of the arrangements.