March 11, 1970 - March 27, 2022

LONG POINT — Celeste M. Margherio, 52, of Long Point, IL, passed away on March 27, 2022, at 2:01 p.m., at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, after a lengthy illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac with Father Adam Cesarek officiating. A Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Pontiac. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home. A Rosary will be held prior to the visitation at 4:30 p.m. also at the funeral home.

Celeste was born on March 11, 1970, in Pontiac, to Charles W. Margherio and Marie (Baker) Margherio. Her mother survives in Pontiac. Celeste married John Chiurato on August 31, 2002, in Chicago, IL. He survives in Long Point, IL.

Celeste attended Pontiac High School where she participated in band and Zonta club. She then went on to Northern Kentucky University where she obtained multiple degrees in criminal justice and public administration with a minor in English. While she was in Kentucky, Celeste worked for an air ambulance as an Emergency Medical Technician. After college, she went on to work for the Illinois Department of Corrections as a Senior Parole Agent with the Special Intensive Supervision Unit.

Her genuine compassion for people made her an outstanding agent. She would often take the extra steps to teach her charges everything they needed to know so that they could pass their GED's and would instill in her parolees the importance of an education to better themselves. Celeste was also a lifelong and avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan. She had such a passion for baseball. Celeste was a member of the Illinois Police Association.

Celeste truly was the sweetest, kindest, gentlest person who always thought of others and would place everyone's needs above her own. She shall truly be missed by everyone. We love you, Celeste.

Although Celeste never had any children, she did have her cat family, whom she considered her babies. She truly loved animals of all kinds. As a child she had numerous gerbils, hamsters, rabbits, and many other animals that she loved with her whole heart. Because of Celeste's strong passion and love for animals, the family asks that in lieu of flowers and all memorial donations be made out to the Livingston County Humane Society in her memory.