Cecil R. "Bud” Hudson, Sr.

SAYBROOK — Cecil R. "Bud” Hudson, Sr., 89, of Saybrook, IL passed away on April 19, 2020, in Gibson City, IL.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Cheneys Grove Township Hall in Saybrook, IL.

