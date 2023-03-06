Aug. 12, 1936 - March 4, 2023

CONGERVILLE — Cecil, "JR" was a life-long farmer and former White Oak Township Road Commissioner. He served as a Trustee on the White Oak Cemetery Board and on the Board of Directors for Pioneer FBFM (Farmers Business Farm Management).

Early in life, he worked for State Farm and was also an Operating Engineer. He enlisted into the US Army in March of 1957-1959 and served 13 months in Hawaii and was in the 25st Infantry Division. He was in the Army Reserves until 1963 when he received an honorary discharge.

He came home in 1959 and met the love of his life, Charlene "Jill" Goben. They were married in 1962 in Shirley, IL. They celebrated almost 56 years of marriage until Jill's unexpected death in November 2018.

They were blessed with four children: Cheryl (John) Hickey, Renee Fogle, David (Leanne) Fogle, and Darrin Fogle; and four grandchildren: Adam (Amber) Winchester, Ross (Lisa) Fogle, Rachel (Nowell) Moore, and Ryan Fogle; and five great-grandchildren, plus one to be born in April 2023. JR also has a sister, Deloris Detweiler that survives him.

JR's hobbies included golfing, boating, snowmobiling, morel mushroom hunting, and a passion for land conservation practices. He enjoyed traveling and dinner out every Saturday night with Jill. His wife, Charlene "Jill" Fogle, daughter, Renee Fogle, sister, Lottie Cawthon, as well as his parents, Cecil C. Fogle, Sr. and Cleo B. (Shoemaker) Fogle preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria,IL, The Congerville Rural Fire Protection District, Congerville, IL or a charity of their choice.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for later. JR will be cremated and the Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois is in charge of arrangements.

The family would like to thank the Nurses, the CNA's and staff of Richard L. Owens Hospice for their wonderful care of our father.