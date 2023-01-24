Feb. 3, 1973 - Jan. 17, 2023

MORTON — Catrina "Tina" Marie Virgil, 49, of Morton, IL, passed away at 5:23 p.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2023, with the family by her side.

She was born February 3, 1973, in Charleston, IL, to Gary and M. Lynn (Berrard) Harpring. She married Edward E. Virgil on June 24, 2000, in Peoria, IL. He survives.

Also surviving are two sons: Noah and Ethan Virgil of Morton, IL; her mother, M. Lynn (Dave) Trovillion of Eureka, IL; sisters: Cameo (Dale) Christner of Decatur, IL, and Kimberly (Ryan) Bridgewater of East Peoria, IL; brother, Eric (Jen) Gordon of West Peoria, IL; stepsisters: Jessica (Andy) Brown of Lakeland, FL, and Cori (Nate) Roberts of Downers Grove, IL; stepbrother, Nick Rodene of Washington, IL. Also surviving is her stepfather, Paul (Sue) Gordon of Washington, IL; her paternal grandmother, Norma Harpring of Paris, IL; her step-grandmother, Mary Gordon of Washington, IL; and several aunts and uncles. Preceding her in death are her paternal grandfather, Don Harpring, and maternal grandparents, Shirley Wells and Keith Berrard.

Tina received her nursing degree at Olivet Nazarene College, Kankakee, IL, and worked as a registered nurse at OSF in Peoria, IL, for several years. She was an avid runner, enjoyed reading, studying her Bible, listening to 80s music, shopping with her sisters and sitting by the beach.

The visitation was held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Grace Church of the Nazarene (1601 South Main St., Eureka, IL) with the funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. There was a brief service at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Everyone was invited to attend a meal after at Grace Church.

Memorials may be made to her family.

