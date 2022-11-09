Feb. 28, 1926 - Nov. 6, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Cathryn T. "Cathy" Petersen, 96, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Martin Health Center surrounded by family.

The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to the loving staff at Martin Health Center who helped care for her and for us in her final hours and for the past four years.

Her memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church, and burial will follow the mass at St. Mary's cemetery. Cremation rites have been accorded. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Central Catholic High School, or St. Vincent de Paul.

To express condolences online please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

Cathy was born February 28, 1926, in Bloomington, the only child of Leo and Margaret (Callahan) Hemmele. She graduated valedictorian from Trinity High School and attended Illinois State Normal University, while her high school sweetheart, Gene Petersen, served his country as a World War II B-17 Flying Fortress pilot in Europe. They exchanged countless letters during that time and married May 1, 1945. Together they built a life centered on faith and family. Gene preceded her in death in 2015, after 70 years together. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, William Hundman.

Surviving are seven children: Eugene (Karen) Petersen, Bloomington, Jim (Helen) Petersen, Indianapolis, IN, Steve (Anne) Petersen, Bloomington, Cathy Hundman, Bloomington, John (Toni) Petersen, El Paso, Mike (Joan) Petersen, Lakewood Ranch, FL, and Margie (Brian) Knutson, Bloomington: 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She was thrilled to be able to meet her 26th great-grandchild who was born in March.

Cathy was a life-long member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church where she was active in many parish organizations.

She enjoyed wintering in Florida with Gene, reading, staying up-to-date on current events, and collecting Christmas ornaments. Her love of a beautiful Christmas tree is a tradition held dear and carried on in the homes of her children. We'll treasure memories of her delicious holiday meals, good times in the backyard pool, her beautiful smile, and the shining example of love and laughter she and Dad gave to us all. Her life was centered on being near family and reveling in stories of the many accomplishments and adventures of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of whom she was so proud.

Cathy, Mom, Grandma, Great-Grammy will be lovingly remembered by all those who were touched by her beautiful soul.