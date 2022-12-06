Jan. 16, 1958 - Dec. 4, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Cathleen "Cathy" Ann Amell, 64, of Bloomington, passed away at her home on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 1:55 p.m.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Cathy was born in Streator, IL, on January 16, 1958, to Edward and Ann Amell. We hope she is being reunited with her parents and brother David who passed away in November 2021.

She is survived by one sister, Barbara Amell of Bloomington; and one stepsister, Kathy (Mike) Weishan of Queen Creek, AZ.

She was an avid reader and loved her euchre and Texas Hold'em.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

