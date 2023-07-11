Sept. 28, 1924 - July 10, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Catherine "Kitty" Graham, 98, of Bloomington, entered eternal rest on July 10, 2023, at 5:09 a.m. at Heritage Health of Normal.

The eldest of three children, Kitty was born to Clifford McCrary Graham and Catherine Braun Graham on September 28, 1924, in Mobile, AL.

She is survived by her brother, Clifford Graham, of Summerville, SC; nephews: Larry Covert, of Mobile, AL, and Randall Graham of Summerville, SC; nieces: Linda Hayes of Smiths Station, AL, Julie Baumgardner of Beaufort, SC, and Tina Grogan of Summerville, SC; several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Shirley Graham Covert; her brother-in-law, Paul Covert; her sister-in-law, Elsie Mitchell Graham, and her fiance, Dr. Dirk Jellema.

A graduate of Meridian High School, Meridian, MN, she attended Illinois Wesleyan University.

During her working career she was employed at Key Field, Meridian, MN, during World War II. After moving to Bloomington, she served as secretary to William A. Beich at Paul F. Beich Company, and later was employed at GTE as an executive secretary, retiring in 1989, after 35 years.

For an additional ten years after retiring from GTE, she worked as a temporary office assistant to Sen. John Maitland and Rep. Gordon Ropp; attorney Dan Messman, and finally at Highland Pet Hospital.

Her volunteer work included ten-plus years in the gift shop at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.

During her working career, Kitty was affiliated with National Secretaries Association, serving a term as local chapter president and on several committees. She was also a member of the Women's Division, Association of Commerce.

Kitty was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington, where she served on several committees, taught Sunday school, and served as Congregation Secretary.

Funeral services will be on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church with visitation one hour before the service.

Burial will immediately follow at Park Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Kitty enjoyed reading and gardening. She was a caring, thoughtful, giving person who will be missed by her family and friends.

Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.