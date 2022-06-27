Sept. 5, 1930 - June 25, 2022

PEORIA — Catherine "Kitty" Crebs, 91, of Peoria, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:15 AM at Christian Buehler Home.

Born September 5, 1930 in Peoria to James and Ethel (Kerr) Malone, she married John C. "Jack" Crebs on July 14, 1956 in Peoria. He died July 31, 2012 in Peoria.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Geraldine Aylward and brother Patrick Malone.

Kitty is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Crebs of Bloomington; four grandchildren: Brian (Amy) Beall of Normal, Nicholas (Tara) Beall of Normal, Charles Beall of Lansing, MI, and Rebecca (Cody) Gudenrath of El Paso, IL; four great-grandchildren: Braden, Brody, Kaley and Taylor; and one sister, Elizabeth Bienemann of Peoria.

She was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, where a funeral mass will be on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 1:30 PM, with Fr. Stephen Willard officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass.

Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria.

Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

