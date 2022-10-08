July 24, 1934 - Oct. 5, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Catherine "Kathy" L. White, 88, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington; surrounded by her family.

Her funeral will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where the visitation will be after the service from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Anna City Cemetery, Anna, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Doctors Without Borders.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born July 24, 1934 in West Frankfort, daughter of Herrin and Ethel Mae (Atteberry) Gill. She married William E. White on July 3, 1954 in Corinth, MS.

Surviving are her husband, William E., Bloomington; five children: Chandra White, Fishers, IN, Kim Shockey, Hamilton, OH, Becky (Bob) Knapp, Canton, William L. (Barbara) White, Naperville and Anne Marie (Jeff) Clark, Philo. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren: Dr. Taylor (Justin Joyce) Shockey, Lisa (Adam) Hemmen, Mark (Lauren) Niemann, Ashley (Robert) Mayfield, Scott (Amanda) Niemann, Audrey (Dean) Lam, Andrew White, Rachel White, Matthew Clark, Madison (Dustin) Haake, Michael Clark and Mackenzie Clark; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Daniel Gill and one sister, Rev. Janet Smith.

Kathy retired from District 87 in 1987, where she worked as a secretary. After retirement, Kathy and Bill looked forward to the winters that they spent in Naples, FL.

Kathy enjoyed golfing, cooking and spending time with her "Ladies of the Evening" group; meeting for lunch, attending the community theater or having a nice dinner, but her greatest enjoyment came from being surrounded by her family.

Kathy had a strong Christian faith and loved God, attending Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington and First United Methodist in Naples FL, over the years.

Everyone will remember Kathy as someone who knew no strangers, was a great friend, and loved a good dessert!

Her family will fondly remember Kathy as being a loving wife and a devoted mother who cherished her grandchildren, who lovingly call her "Goosie".