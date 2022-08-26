June 7, 1966 - Aug. 13, 2022

CROSSVILLE, Tennessee — Catherine Jolene Page, born June 7, 1966, in Bloomington, IL, passed peacefully on August 13, 2022, in her home in Crossville, TN, after a short battle with cancer.

Cathy's passions were her family, helping others, serving her community, and supporting our veterans and first responders. She loved children, especially infants. If there was a baby in the room, they would soon be in her cuddling arms. She was a babysitter, a grade-school volunteer, an American Red Cross Instructor, a Girl Scout (Brownie) leader and a Patriot Guard Rider. She was a loving, devoted wife, daughter, "Nini" and friend. She would jump to help anyone, but could also deliver a fiery, six-foot red-headed response to those who crossed her! She will always be loved and dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin J, Page; her father, Duane Dale Troyer; brother, Anthony Armstrong Troyer; half-sister, Glynnis Rae (Smith) Nix; sons: Troy and Jacob Krueger; stepsons: Jason and Justin Page; extended family: Taryn and Tamar Cross; seven grandsons; one granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life will be held at Beck Memorial Home, 209 E. Grove Street, Bloomington, IL, on September 24, 2022, from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m. with service from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Burial at Gaines Cemetery (Tazwell County 3050 East (Mackinaw Road), just North of 900 East) to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Thompson Cares fund at the Thompson Cancer Survival Center, 280 Fort Sanders West Blvd. Suite 202, Knoxville, TN, 37922.

