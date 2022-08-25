April 18, 1954 - July 23, 2022

EUREKA — Catherine Elaine Colassaco, 68, of Eureka, passed away suddenly at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, in her home.

She was born April 18, 1954, in Chicago, IL, to Frederick and Georgenne (Craig) Snyder. She married Timothy Colassaco in Waterford, WI, in 2002. They were married 20 years. He survives.

She was the loving mother of James (Jenifer) Johnson, Jamie Johnson (Billy Camp) and Jacob Johnson; and stepmother of Julie DeRosso (Peter) Orlich. She was a devoted grandmother of Samantha Johnson, Seth Johnson, Hailey Johnson, Billy Camp, Slater Johnson and Gage Camp; and cherished sister of the late Harvey (Mary) Snyder, Nancy (Gil) Snyder, Florence Snyder and Rick Johnson, Sandra (Brad) Gourley and Eva (Paul) Sietsema. Catherine is loved by many aunts and uncles, several nieces and nephews, and cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Georgenne Snyder; her brother, Harvey Snyder; and stepfather, Bill Bruce.

Catherine worked for IGA for many years before joining Casey's in Eureka. She served as an election judge for many years as well.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at The Woodlands at White Oaks Park (111 S. Wood Dale Rd., Wood Dale, IL 60191). Please write down a memory to share.

Cremation will be accorded. Argo-Ruestman-Harris in Eureka is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or American Lung Association.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.