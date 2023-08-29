Dec. 26, 1954 - Aug. 25, 2023

EL PASO — Carolyn Sue Schmidtgall, 68, of El Paso, passed away at 1:15 a.m., Friday, August 25, 2023, at her home with family by her side.

She was born December 26, 1954, in Peoria, to George and Patsy (Bullock) McAvoy. She married Jim Schmidtgall on June 4, 1988, in Gridley. He survives.

Also surviving is her son, Aaron Schmidtgall of El Paso; two sisters: Wendie (David) Schlattman of Gridley, Denise Boyd of Pekin; and one brother, Timothy McAvoy of West Peoria.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Vernon McAvoy.

Carolyn worked at Menards as a cashier for many years. She enjoyed camping and being in the outdoors.

There will be no public services. Cremation will be accorded. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.