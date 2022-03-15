BLOOMINGTON — Carolyn L. Frieburg, 81, of Bloomington, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.

There will be no services or visitation at this time. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox foundation for Parkinson's Research at www.michaeljfox.org/donation or to OSF Hospice, 1701 E. College Ave, Bloomington, IL, 61704.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

Carolyn was born October 26, 1940, in Olney, the first child of Sylvester and Geraldine Fehrenbacher. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; oldest son, Jason Allen Frieburg; and three of her sisters: Judy Russell of Newton, Susan Ryan of Madisonville and Linda Fehrenbacher of Newton.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas P. Frieburg of Bloomington; their second son, Douglas E. (Kristy) Frieburg of El Paso; three grandchildren: Shawna Geever of Normal, Carson and Hannah Frieburg, both of El Paso; and her great-grandson, Carter Geever. Also surviving are her two brothers: Wayne (Debbie) Fehrenbacher of Monrose and Dan (Janet) Fehrenbacher of Port Orange, FL.

Carolyn graduated from Illinois State University, Normal with a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Business Education. She began a successful career as a high school business teacher at Normal Community High School in 1968, and later moved to additional high schools following her husband's career relocations. She retired from teaching in 2003 from Wheaton North High School in suburban Chicago.

In her retirement years, Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her husband in Arizona and loved her grandchildren and great-grandson more than anything.

She was very loved and will be missed by many.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Keia, her caregiver from Synergy Home Care and to OSF Hospice for their care, kindness and support to Carolyn and her family.