May 30, 1931 - June 20, 2022

NORMAL — Carolyn Keck Redic, 91, of Normal, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at her home.

A service will be held privately. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or Humane Society of Central Illinois.

She was born May 30, 1931, in Greenville, PA, daughter of Richard D. and Mary P. Keck. She married James H. Redic on June 21, 1952, in Greenville, PA and he preceded her in death on May 3, 2008. Her brother, Fredric, also preceded her in death.

Surviving are three children: Linda K. Locke, Normal, Christopher (Heather) Redic, Winthrop Harbor, and Jennifer Klein, Normal. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Matthew Minnick, Alexis Locke, Nicholas Redic, Luke Otto, Packard Otto and Hunter Otto; and one sister, Elizabeth Buckland, Denver, CO.

Carolyn attended Thiel College in Pennsylvania and Mary Washington College in Virginia. She had been a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Money Creek Home Extension, Out & About Canoe Club, Lexington Women's Club, Bloomington-Normal Symphony Guild, McLean County Art Association, Woodstock Garden Club, Woodstock Fine Arts, Bull Valley Riding Club, a 20-year member in Girl Scouts, and a longtime member of P.E.O.

She liked traveling (especially family trips), playing bridge, reading, gardening, owning pets, bird watching, cooking, entertaining and owned riding horses for 30 years.

As a little girl, when asked what she wanted to be, her ready answer was "I want to raise children and horses". Happily, both aspirations came true. Carolyn celebrated her 80th birthday by flying to Fargo, ND to fulfill her goal of visiting all 50 states.

