Oct. 22, 1941 - July 4, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Carolyn K. Hutson, age 80, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 4, 2022, at the Villas of Holly Brook, Bloomington, IL.

Her funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Tanya Edwards-Evans will be officiating. Burial will be at Lexington Township Cemetery, Lexington, IL. Visitation will be 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Sunday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to a "Adopt A Family" mail to Children's Home & Aid 403 S. State St. Bloomington, IL, 61701.

Carolyn was born October 22, 1941, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Arthur and Myrtle Hinthorne Brucker. She married Larry Hutson on December 16, 1961, in Colfax, IL. He passed away February 11, 2022.

Surviving is her daughter, Dawn Koch, Bloomington, IL; four brothers-in-law: William Hutson, Normal, IL, Lynn (Mary Lou) Hutson, Normal, IL, Rick Hutson, Towanda, IL, Kevin Hutson, Elgin, IL; three sisters-in-law: Marilyn Gillan, Bloomington, IL, Cheryl (Dennis) Weber, Lexington, IL, and Jan (Steve) Brown, Bloomington, IL.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers: Wayne, Lowell, Olen and Gerald Brucker; and two sisters: Verla Dearth and Betty Mosier.

Carolyn worked at National City Bank, Bloomington, IL, in the Farm Department for over 35 years. After she retired Carolyn worked for Mike McElvain's law office. She was the former Treasurer at the First United Methodist Church, Lexington, IL. She was an animal lover especially "wiener dogs." Carolyn was an amazing cook, she enjoyed reading and planting flowers. She will be missed by all who knew her.

