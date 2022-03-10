BLOOMINGTON — Carolyn J. Steele, 80, of Bloomington passed away February 28, 2022 in her residence and surrounded by her family. She was born February 24, 1942 to Hershel and Sarah (Stancomb) Bauman in Johnson County, IN and married Charles Steele, Sr. on May 1, 1963.

Carolyn was a waitress at The Grand Cafe for 31 years. She was an avid reader and writer, writing everyday on her calendar and was a member of several groups: Harley Owners Group (HOG), the Sheridan PTA, the Old Town Association and the Neighborhood Watch Association just to name a few. Through her neighborhood memberships, she helped establish Friendship Park. She also won a Women of Distinction Award in 2005. She was a feisty woman who based her whole world around her family. Carolyn deeply loved them and made it a point to be at every game or event that her kids and grandkids were in.

Surviving are her children: Rod Steele, Charles "Junior" Steele, both of Bloomington and Eric (Virginia) Steele, Eureka; daughter, Marie Steele, Mosinee, WI; seven grandchildren: Sturgis Dan (Heather) Steele, Lucas Steele, Amanda Stevens, Jenni Steele, Elizabeth (Nate) Winters, Richard Powell and Taylor Barnard; twelve great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Kevin Powell. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings; devoted husband of 50 years, Charles; and daughter, Sarah Powell.

Honoring Carolyn's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. A private inurnment will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: donor's choice.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.