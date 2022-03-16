June 29, 1944 - March 11, 2022

NORMAL — Carolyn J. Schmitz, 77, of Normal, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 AM Friday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator. Rev. Fr. Gary Caster will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 AM Friday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. The rosary will be recited at 8:45 AM. Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator.

Born June 29, 1944, in Streator, she was the daughter of George and Mary (Zilko) Fetsko. She married Theodore Schmitz on July 16, 1966, at St. Stephen's Church, Streator.

She is survived by her husband, Ted Schmitz of Normal; sister-in-law, Barb "Dede" (John) Murphy of Streator; brothers-in-law: Joe (Carol) Schmitz of Morris and Dave (Diane) Schmitz of Streator; many nieces and nephews also survive: and her beloved cat, Cassius.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Roseann Lyons.

Born and raised in Streator she attended St. Stephen's Grade School and graduated from Streator High School in the class of 1962. Carolyn lived in Normal since 1972, and prior to that had lived in the East Peoria and Rock Island areas. She worked for several years at Meyers Sherman in Streator. She was a member of the Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal. Carolyn loved children and was known for bringing smiles to their faces where ever she would go with her special gift bags.

Memorials may be directed to EWTN television station.

