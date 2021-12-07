PONTIAC — Carolyn Boundy, 84, of Pontiac, IL, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 4:15 a.m. at Accolade Healthcare in Pontiac, IL.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Saunemin, IL, with Pastor Jane Bradford officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Emington, IL, at a later date.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the First United Methodist Church in Saunemin, IL.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Carolyn was born November 22, 1937, in Urbana, IL, to Walter Otto and Bessie Floy (Becker) Stein. She married Richard Boundy on November 6, 1955, at the United Methodist Church in Sibley, IL. He survives in Pontiac, IL.

Also surviving are her children: Kristy (Mark) Masching of Pontiac, IL, Mark (Rosalie) Boundy of Jacksonville, FL, Douglas (Betty) Boundy of Bourbonnais, IL, Steven (Vivian) Boundy of Dwight, IL, Kari (Jeff) Walters of Athens, TX; brother, John (Janet) Stein of LeRoy, IL; sister, Kathy Cook of Fairbury, IL; sister-in-law, Norma Stein of Menifee, CA; grandchildren: Brian (Lindsay) Masching of Pontiac, IL, Todd (Jen) Masching of Odell, IL, Franklin (Tara) Carino of Atlanta, GA, Kelly (Drew) Provost of Austin, TX, Victoria Facchinetti of Jacksonville, FL, Caroline Mina Boundy of Jacksonville, FL, Meghan (Robbie) Ragland of Morris, IL, Scott (Nicole) Boundy of Morris, IL, Rachel Boundy of Seneca, IL, Stephani (Nathan) Hoegger of Spokane Valley, WA, Angela (Trent) Becker of Manteno, IL; and 24 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Wesley Stein; and one sister, Frances Stein in infancy.

Carolyn was a graduate of Melvin-Sibley High School, class of 1955. She spent 25 years at the Emington United States Post Office retiring in 1998, sold AVON for many years, helped on the family farm, and was a homemaker.

Carolyn was a member of the Saunemin United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was also a member of the Thursday Evening Club in Emington, United Methodist Women, and the Saunemin Community Chord Chorale. She enjoyed baking, sending cards, cross stitch, dancing, and hosting family holiday dinners.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Saunemin United Methodist, PO Box 151, Saunemin, IL, 61769.

