May 20, 1947 - April 13, 2022
PIEDMONT, Missouri — Carolyn Ann Brooks, 74, of Piedmont, MO, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Bloomington, IL, May 20, 1947, to parents, John D. and Caurine (Poland) Wieting.
She married Latney Brooks Jr., July 11, 1970, and they were blessed two children. Carol was a newspaper carrier for The Pantagraph for fourteen years before beginning her career at Walmart where she was an assistant manager until she retired. Upon retirement Carol enjoyed traveling with husband Latney. They lived in Heber, AZ, for many years before settling in Peidmont, MO. Carol enjoyed outdoor activities like camping, riding four wheelers, and rock hunting and was also quite artistic and skilled at painting and sewing. Carol loved Elvis, she loved her dogs, but most of all she loved being with her family. Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
In addition to her parents; she is preceded in death by her grandson, Logan Brooks; and her brother, Robert Stivers.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of fifty-one years; children: Latney Brooks III and wife, Tammy, of Danvers, IL, Jennifer Brooks of Piedmont; grandchildren: Chase Welchel, Michael Brooks, Ethan Brooks, Kyla Thoennes, Gabrielle Thoennes; and seven great-grandchildren.
There is a celebration of life planned for June 11, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at The Salvation Army in Bloomington.