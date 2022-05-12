Carolyn Ann Brooks

She married Latney Brooks Jr., July 11, 1970, and they were blessed two children. Carol was a newspaper carrier for The Pantagraph for fourteen years before beginning her career at Walmart where she was an assistant manager until she retired. Upon retirement Carol enjoyed traveling with husband Latney. They lived in Heber, AZ, for many years before settling in Peidmont, MO. Carol enjoyed outdoor activities like camping, riding four wheelers, and rock hunting and was also quite artistic and skilled at painting and sewing. Carol loved Elvis, she loved her dogs, but most of all she loved being with her family. Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.