May 15, 1947 - Nov. 24, 2022

COOKSVILLE — Carolyn A. Myers, 75, of Cooksville, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 2:30 a.m. at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.

She was born May 15, 1947, in Cooksville, daughter of Arthur "Art" and Rosemary "Rosie" (Lehman) Beier. She married William "Bill" J. Myers, on June 17, 1967, at St. Patrick Church, in Merna.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son-in-law, Michael Smith; and one brother-in-law, George Forbes.

Surviving are her husband, Bill Myers; two daughters: Wendy (Steven) Baker of Bloomington and Victoria (Rob Farbstien) Smith of Melbourne, FL; four grandchildren: Megan (Christopher) Smith of Fort Irwin, CA, and Logan, Collin and Emily Smith of Melbourne, FL; two great-grandchildren: Piper and Beau Smith of Fort Irwin, CA; one sister, Cathy Forbes of Columbia MO; two nieces, Jennifer Forbes of Columbia MO, and Laura (Vince) Volpe of Texas; two great-nephews, Geno and Gavin Volpe of Texas.

Carolyn worked as a Nurse in doctors offices for many years.

She loved spending time with her family and cherished every moment she had with her grandchildren. She was an avid Elvis Presley Fan and memorabilia collector.

Her funeral will be held 10:45 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington. Her visitation will be held 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Her burial will follow at Blue Mound Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society in honor of her beloved Bichon's.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington. For more information, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.