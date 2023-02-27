Nov. 8, 1947 - Dec. 27, 2022

HAYWARD, Wisconsin — Carolyn (Francis) Goetsch, 75, passed away on December 27, 2022, in her home in Hayward, WI, in the loving arms of her husband, Ray, after a long illness.

Born in David City, NE on November 8, 1947, to Curtis and Henrietta (Smith) Nash. Carolyn graduated from Guilford High School in 1966. After graduation, Carolyn attended Illinois State University where she received her BS in education and a Master's in counseling. After graduation she began her career at Central Catholic High School in Bloomington, IL, where she was a part-time guidance counselor, taught Social Studies, and coached girls' softball. In 1986, she was hired as guidance counselor at Newark High School, Newark, IL, retiring in 2005. While there, Carolyn was part of several groups that wrote and presented grants, and she helped thousands of students make life-long plans for college and beyond.

Carolyn moved to Leland, IL, in 1983, with her daughter, Carrie, and the love of her life, Ray. She married Raymond Goetsch on July 8, 1983, in Rockford, IL, at her brother Tom's law office, and then again on April 13, 1991, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Earlville, IL.

Carolyn and Ray lived in Leland for 30 years before moving to Hayward, WI, to spend their retirement, where they spent the last ten years loving the up-north lifestyle together. Carolyn enjoyed baking pies, reading Stephen King novels, fishing, playing bingo, riding her green tractor and watching for deer and bears in their yard, and participating in the flea market, where she enjoyed talking to the many tourists that stopped by her and Ray's booth.

Carolyn was outgoing and was friends with everyone. If you knew her, you knew she was quick to tell you if you upset her, and even quicker to tell you how much she loved you. Maybe it was the guidance counselor in her, but she had the best shoulder to cry on.

Carolyn especially loved visiting her grandbabies that she waited forever to get, and, well, anything that involved her and Ray being together. Carolyn and Ray were inseparable. Some people thought it was too much, but they wouldn't have it any other way. They had a love for each other that was beautiful to witness. They were soul mates who were lucky enough to find each other.

Survivors include her devoted husband, Raymond; one daughter, Carrie Serres (James Sides); three grandchildren: Anastasiya, Ethan, and Zander Serres; one brother, Kurt Nash; sisters-in-law: Linda Nash and Debbie Nash; and many nieces and nephews and their children.

Carolyn was predeceased in death by her parents; brothers: John Nash and Thomas Nash; and niece, Amy Nash.

A celebration of life is planned for March 4, 2023, at the Leland United Methodist Church, 280 N Locust St., Leland, IL, 60531; from 1:00 to 4:00 PM.

Online condolences may be left for Carolyn's family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.