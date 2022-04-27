Dec. 27, 1941 - April 12, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Carole Lynn (Shirreffs) Barger, of Bloomington, ascended to her heavenly home on April 12, 2022. She was 80-years-old.

Carole was born on December 27, 1941, in Cleveland, OH, the daughter of Stanley W. and Isabel (Shontz) Shirreffs and older sister of Susan (Robert) Andrews, Farmingdale, NJ, who survives. She grew up in Canfield, OH, and was active in numerous high school activities, also enjoying horseback riding, tennis and other outdoor sports.

Carole was a graduate of Northwestern University, where she met her husband of more than 58 years, Thomas M. Barger III. She was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and was very active in WAA-MU, the famous annual Northwestern Variety Show, in which she served as Co-Production Manager and ultimately as Co-Chairman.

Carole and Tom were married August 3, 1963, and became the parents of Susan Barger Fox, Albuquerque, NM; Julie Barger (Michael) Petrando, Wheaton, IL; Laura Lynn Runkel, Franklin, TN; and Steven Thomas (Stacey) Barger, Bloomington, IL; all of whom survive her. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Joey (AnneMarie) Petrando, Nick Petrando, Gage Fox, Mason Runkel, Drew Runkel, Alexa Petrando, TJ Barger, Jacob Barger and Katie Barger; as well as Tom's brother, Carter (Kathy) Barger, Carbondale, CO. Carole was predeceased by her parents.

Following marriage, Carole and Tom lived in Wheaton, IL, where Carole taught English and Speech at Wheaton Community High School. They moved to Bloomington-Normal in 1965, where Carole taught at Normal Community High School for one year before becoming a mother and homemaker.

Carole loved the outdoors and the promise and renewal of spring. When Carole was in her garden, all was "right with the world." She was an avid reader and follower of her children's and grandchildren's activities. She felt blessed to have a personal relationship with each one and was immensely proud of their accomplishments. Her grandchildren would say that "Grandma" was very influential in whatever they did.

During their marriage Carole and Tom enjoyed traveling with friends to Australia, New Zealand, The British Isles, Italy, Costa Rica and Mexico, and always looked forward to their winters on the Florida Panhandle. A river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest with friends in 2008 evoked special memories.

For the past several years Carole has been beset with numerous physical issues, but her unwavering spirit and positivity trumped those problems. She was a very upbeat person who saw the good in everyone.

Services for Carole will be Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Second Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder, Sunday school teacher and camp counselor. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with a Celebration of Carole's life commencing at 11:00 AM, Rev. Trey Haddon officiating. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, designated either for the Chapel Choir Fund or Heritage Committee Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.