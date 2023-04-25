Feb. 2, 1962 - March 20, 2023

CHICAGO — Carole J. (Conn) Abbinanti, 61, of Chicago, IL, formerly of Clinton, IL, passed away at 6:20 p.m., March 20, 2023, at Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital, Chicago, IL.

A Celebration of Carole's Life will be 2:00 - 5:00 p.m., Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Circle South Bar & Grill (fka Elks Club) Georgia Jill Room, 1520 E. South St., Clinton, IL. A time for sharing memories will begin at 3:00 p.m. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Carole J. Abbinanti Memorial Fund (https://gofund.me/8d1960c7).

Carole was born February 2, 1962 in Clinton, IL, the daughter of William D. and Mary Jane (Abbott) Conn, Jr. She married Mark A. Abbinanti September 26, 1989 in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include her husband, Mark A. Abbinanti, Chicago, IL; daughter, Jillian Rose (Mikel Galati) Abbinanti, and bonus grandson, Spencer Galati, Chicago, IL; mother, Mary Jane Conn, Clinton, IL; and siblings: Billy Conn, Rifle, CO, Chris Conn, Clinton, IL, and Mitch (Jenny) Conn, Plainfield, IL.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Carole was a Certified Dance Educator. She taught dance, ballet/tap/jazz, and fitness for over 25 years. Most recently, Carole was the Activities Coordinator at Greenview Place, Chicago, IL.

Carole was a great wife, mom, sister, and daughter and loved spending time with her family.

The family would like to thank Gift of Hope knowing that through Carole's giving life will continue for others.

