BLOOMINGTON — Carole Ann (Metz) Knipp of Bloomington, passed away on November 13, 2021, at the age of 77, and will be dearly missed.

She was born August 20, 1944, in Lincoln, IL, to Robert E. and O. Frances (Radcliffe) Metz. Carole was the oldest of four children. Her siblings survive her: Robert S. (Bob) Metz of Lincoln, IL, Gary Metz of Tucson, AZ, and Susan (Metz) Coe of Round Rock, TX.

Carole graduated from Hartsburg-Emden High School in 1962, and was actively involved in the alumni association. She attended Illinois State University where she received both her bachelors and masters degrees in education. She worked for Unit 5 Schools in Normal for the entirety of her teaching career. She touched countless young minds during her tenure, and mentored many teachers, including both of her daughters-in-law.

She is survived by her son Kevin (Gwen) Knipp and their sons Steven and David (both 19), of Normal, IL, and son Kory (Amanda) Knipp and their daughters Mayson (19) and Molly (17), of Spring Hill, TN. She is also survived by several cousins, and enjoyed a close relationship with her cousin Paula (Radcliffe) Fisher, Normal, IL.

Carole loved spending her retirement working at both Rader Farms and the McLean County Museum of History. The Evergreen Cemetery Walk was one of her favorite fall events. She spent time in book clubs, and socializing with friends when she wasn't traveling or visiting with her grandchildren in Arizona and Tennessee.

A celebration of her life will be held at Vrooman Mansion in Bloomington on Sunday, November 28, from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Mclean County Museum of History with Carole's name in the memo line: 200 N. Main St. Bloomington, IL, 61701. They can also be reached by phone at (309) 827-0428.