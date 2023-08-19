Dec. 12, 1950 - Aug. 17, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Carol Sue McCambridge, 72, of Bloomington, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 8:55 p.m. at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There will be a graveside service for Carol at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 21, 2023, at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington.

Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Carol was born in Bloomington on December 12, 1950, to Ralph and Nora Montgomery Spafford. She married Michael McCambridge in 1969. He preceded her in death in 2001. She was also preceded in death by two sisters: Kay Girdler, and Peg Walden; and two brothers: Jim, and John Spafford.

She is survived by three children: Toby McCambridge of Bloomington, Patrick (Kelly) McCambridge of Nashville, TN, and Mandy (Don) Hartley of Bloomington; as well as one brother, Doug (Beth) Spafford; and one sister, LeAnn Spafford.

Carol was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington. She loved music, flowers, and spending time in nature. Carol deeply loved her children and found immense joy in giving them every opportunity to succeed and experience life. Her compassionate and caring heart extended to everyone she met. She had a special love for her dogs, Hoagie, Daisy, and Izzy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

She will be always loved, forever missed, and never forgotten.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com.