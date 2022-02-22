PONTIAC — Carol R. Troyer, 76, of Pontiac, passed away on February 21, 2022, at 2:24 a.m., at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Pontiac Bible Church, with Pastor Jarrod Bartholomew and Pastor Jeff Williams officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 - 10:45 a.m., also at the church. Burial will follow at South Side Cemetery, Pontiac. Memorials in Carol's name may be made to the Pontiac Bible Church.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of the arrangements.

Carol was born on April 11, 1945, a daughter of Harold Zimmerman and Francis (Niegh) Zimmerman. She married Lloyd Troyer on July 21, 1967, in Pontiac, IL. He survives in Pontiac. Other survivors include their two sons: Guy (Mary) Troyer of CA, and Jeffrey (Robin) Troyer of Lancaster, PA. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Eden, Everette, Liliana, Silas, Hazel, and Rose Troyer.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Susan.

Carol graduated from Pontiac Township High School. She went on to work at Morton Printing and enjoyed working at Neimann's County Market as a food sample distributor, although her greatest role in life was as a homemaker, wife, and mother. She was a member of the Pontiac Bible Church, in which she was very active.

Carol will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

This obituary may be viewed, and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.