BLOOMINGTON — Carol Lynn (Keeran) Fox "Lynn," age 79, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 7:35 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Her Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington. Visitation will be at the church before Mass from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Central Catholic High School or St Jude Children's Hospital.

To read Lynn's full obituary or to leave an online condolence for her family, please visit kiblerbradyruestman.com.