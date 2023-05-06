May 7, 1931 - April 30, 2023

PENSACOLA, Florida — Carol Louise Hull of Pensacola, FL, formerly of Columbia, MO, passed away on April 30, 2023, and went to be with our heavenly father. Carol was born on May 7, 1931, to William Peter Emig and Helga Christina (Nelson) Emig in Newman Grove, NE.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her only sister, Eleanor Marie (Emig) Lacy; her niece, Patricia Ann (Lacy) Fjerstad; and her husband Ivan Lester Hull.

Carol married Ivan Hull on February 25, 1950, in Newman Grove, NE, and they had one son, William Charles Hull. While Ivan served in the US Air Force, Carol lived in South Dakota, Nebraska, Florida, and overseas in Madrid, Spain, before they moved to Columbia, MO, in 1965. Once residing in Columbia Carol worked for Greenspon's Clothing Store and for the University of Missouri Medical Center as a supervisor in the Pathology department.

During her life Carol was a dedicated wife to her husband and mother to her son and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbia. Carol was a wonderful cook and baker, known for her gooseberry pies and homemade cinnamon rolls. Her hobbies also included crocheting, needlepoint, and gardening. After her husband's death she continued to live in Columbia for many years until August of 2022, when she moved to Florida to be near her son and his wife.

Carol is survived by her son, William and his wife Michalene of Pace, FL; a niece Linda (Lacy) Nace of Omaha, NE; a granddaughter, Tracy Jean Perry and husband Eric of Normal, IL; and two great-grandsons: Wyatt and Jack Perry also of Normal, IL; and a grandniece, Erica Wiedemann of Seminole, FL .

She is also survived by step granddaughters Emily Janssen and her husband Michael, and Brooke Stoller and her husband Jed both of Bloomington, IL; a step grandson, Gregory Alderman and wife Jennifer of St. Johns, FL ;and two great-step-granddaughters: Carli and Ellie Alderman, also of St. Johns, FL.

The visitation and the funeral will be at Trinity Lutheran Church 2201 W Rollins Rd., Columbia, MO, on May 12, 2023, with the visitation beginning at 10:00 and the funeral at 11:00.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.

We commit Carol's soul to God with sorrow, but we celebrate with joy that God has reunited her with her beloved husband Ivan.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com for the Hull family.