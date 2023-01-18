Feb. 20, 1938 - Jan. 16, 2023

WAYNESVILLE — Carol Lou Sampson, 84, of Waynesville, passed away January 16, 2023, at Carle-BroMenn Hospital, surrounded by family members and holding the hand of her life-long love and husband.

Carol was born February 20, 1938, in Waynesville, the daughter of Roger and Wilma Nichols Sampson. She married her high school sweetheart, Jack Sampson, on April 28, 1959.

Her memory lives on through her two sons: Flint (Jodi) Sampson and Vince (Bambi) Sampson; and her grandchildren: Sydney (Sampson) Bruehl, Jean-luc Sampson, Tasha (Toby) Dunn, and Taylor (Travis) Cunningham; five great-grandchildren; and Carol's sister, Karen Teveort.

After graduating high school, Carol attended Illinois State University where she studied education and began her passion for athletics by becoming a gymnast for the Gamma Phi Circus. She would continue her involvement in sports and exercise throughout her life, first as a swim instructor for the YMCA, and also an avid tennis player and bicyclist, participating in both into her 70's. Carol often rode her bike over a thousand miles a summer in those later years.

She began her working career at the Revere Company in Clinton, moving on to General Electric, and retiring as a teaching assistant for Olympia High School.

Carol was always busy and involved in her community, and some of these efforts in the past included: President of the Waynesville PTA, leader of the local YMCA church group, and Village Treasurer.

With her family, she enjoyed traveling, and often would plan lengthy excursions around the United States in the summer. These adventures also led to camping in Canada and Mexico.

Carol was fascinated with local and family history. Blessed with an impeccable memory, she was a fountain of historical knowledge for anyone seeking answers to questions involving the town or their own family members.

She loved a party, and coming from a large close-knit extended family, there were continual gatherings of the group throughout the year. These events and celebrations ranged from bonfires on the family's forest acreage to open mic nights filled with comedians, magicians, and musicians. She always looked forward to the family gathering on Memorial Day where she hosted a day-long remembrance of the past with a large family cookout featuring games and a volleyball tournament.

She lived a wonderful full life, always surrounded by the people she loved and those who loved her. When asked in her last days the secret of a long happy life, she replied – laughter. There can be no greater tribute to a person than to immortalize them through stories of their life and while doing so, with a smile on your face and yes, the occasional good laugh. She will be missed.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Charles (Bud) Sampson and Duane Sampson; and one sister, Kay Schmid.

Funeral Services for Carol will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Waynesville United Methodist Church. Rev. Tami Werschey-Kessinger will officiate. No visitation is scheduled. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Waynesville.

Memorials may be made to Waynesville United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.