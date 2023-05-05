Feb. 22, 1938 - May 1, 2023

CREAL SPRINGS — Carol Lee Bisching, 85, of Creal Springs, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at Parkway Manor in Marion.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet.

Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of donor's choosing.

Carol was born February 22, 1938, in Montevideo, MN, to Mae Jeanette Sommers and raised by Kenneth and Virginia Conlisk. She married Robert S. Bisching in Joliet, and he preceded her in death on October 10, 2001.

She is survived by her sons: Alan (Erica) Bisching, Robert (Cynthia) Bisching, and Tery (Kara Throgmorton) Bisching; grandchildren: Bryce (Alexa) Bisching, Nicholas Bisching, Hudson Bisching, Aaron (Lauren) Craig, Kestutis Lazdinis, and Markas Lazdinis; great-grandchildren: Ledger, Elle, and Indy Craig; dear friend, Dale Stoldorf; and The Sommers Family in Minnesota; plus many other family and friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Jim (Rondi) Conlisk; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Karen (Edward) Rozanski.

She was a homemaker who had also worked as a receptionist and bookkeeper.

Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville assisted the family with arrangements. For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.