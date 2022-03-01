Carol L. Thorson

Carol Lina Thorson, passed away on Monday, February 28, at her home where her daughter and son were caring for her.

Carol's service will be Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pontiac with Pastor Matthew Berger. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Rowe Cemetery in rural Pontiac. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or to the Livingston County Community Pantry, or OSF Hospice. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac is in charge of the arrangements.

Carol was born in Tiskilwa, IL, on December 6, 1932, the third of thirteen children born to Lina May (Moore) Smith and Roy Tracewell Smith. She married Oscar Silvin Thorson on December 17, 1950, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on January 19, 1995.

She is survived by three children: Sandra Erickson of Odell, Larry (Denise) Thorson of St. Anne, and Garry (Louize Tullues) of Bertram, Texas; grandchildren: Christopher (Andrea) Erickson of Odell, David Erickson and Matthew (Ashleigh) Erickson of Normal, and Ryleigh Thorson of Milwaukee. She also has seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Jean Spayer, Depue, Clarence Smith, Joe (Barb) Smith of Granville, Clifford (Shirley) Smith of Princeton, Gary (Gaye) Smith, Rosemary (John) Tonozzi, Raymond (Faye) Smith of Mendota, and Dixie Tonozzi of Peru. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her siblings, Harry "Sonny" Smith, Violet Sobkowiak, Sidney Smith, and Gloria Enbom.

Carol began her working life at the Westclox factory in Peru. After her marriage, she began a long career in food service working at various restaurants in the Odell and Pontiac area. She was manager of the Woolworth luncheonette in Pontiac for many years. She also worked at County Market, retiring after twenty-seven-years, many of those years as the bakery manager.

Carol led a life of service as a dedicated member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and as a founding member of the Livingston County Community Pantry. She was always willing to serve others and was a loving mother and grandmother.

