March 28, 1952 - May 2, 2022

ROANOKE — Carol Jean Sauder of Roanoke, formerly of LaSalle-Peru and Bloomington, daughter of Howard and Edith Zimmerman Sauder passed away at 3:11 AM on May 2, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke where she had lived for the past 20-years. Words cannot properly convey the love and care she received while living there.

She was born on March 28, 1952, in Peoria, IL. After graduating from Roanoke-Benson High School where she was the salutatorian of her class and one of the top softball players, she continued her education at Illinois State University. She later got her MBA at the University of Illinois in Champaign. She used her ability to manage business situations by being the manager of 12 H&R Block offices spending 12 to 15 hours a day during tax season going to all the different locations.

She took time off from her studies and work to travel with her many friends backpacking in the Rocky Mountains, touring several countries in Europe and Japan, walking on the Great Wall of China, and many other adventurous places. She graduated from high school with a class of students that have kept in touch with her faithfully to this day. She loved and cherished each one and looked forward to what was happening in their lives.

Surviving are her siblings: Marge (Jim) Braker, Bob (Jan) Sauder, Harold (Judy) Sauder, and Rachel (Duane) Schroeder all of Roanoke, JoAnn (Roger) Beutel of Tremont, and Andy (Jayne) Sauder of Morton. She had 24 nieces and nephews whom she loved greatly and who all loved her back. Having 52 great-nieces and great-nephews was such a blessing to her! She prayed for each of the nieces and nephews every day adding prayers for their children as they were added to the family.

Many people thought Covid was all negative, but Carol found a positive result in the fact that every Friday afternoon at 2:30 her siblings and their families came to see her for a cottage visit at the Apostolic Christian Home cottage. She looked so forward to these visits, and we all did too.

She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Jordan Schroeder; great-nephews: Raub Braker and Beckett Fischer; and great-niece, Marana Leman.

She was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:30 - 6:30 pm on Wednesday night at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Thursday prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home Good Samaritan Fund.

