Jan. 20, 1934 - July 12, 2023

GIBSON CITY — Carol Jean Bielfeldt, 89, of Gibson City, formerly of Sibley, passed away with her family by her side at 1:13 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2023, at Goldwater Care (Heritage Health), Gibson City.

Carol was born January 20, 1934, in Bloomington to Hubert C. and Lydia Zook Staubus. She married Ronald Gene Bielfeldt on January 30, 1955, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on March 11, 2023, after 68 years of marriage.

She is survived by four children: Kent (Jean) Bielfeldt, Strawn, Rona (Mike) Eyer, Gibson City, Terry (Carol) Bielfeldt, Braidwood, and Bonnie (David) Berner, Champaign; 14 grandchildren: Joe, Jeff, Jeremy, Sarah, Nikki, Tony, Emily, Colleen, Jordan, Hannah, Alex, Rachel, Ryan and Riley; and many great-grandchildren; one brother, Roger (Linda) Staubus, Apex, NC; and three sisters-in-law: Camilla Lohmeyer and Carol Boyle, Gibson City, and Beverly Meginnes, Bloomington.

Carol was raised on a small dairy farm just south of Bloomington, and graduated from Normal Community High School in the Class of 1952. During her youth she participated in 4-H and played the accordion. After high school, she worked at State Farm Insurance before becoming a farm wife, homemaker, and mother. In her later years, she became a beloved babysitter for neighborhood children and a house cleaner.

She grew up in the Methodist faith and then became a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Sibley, where she was active in the Women's Circle Bible Studies, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for over 50 years. She served as an election judge in Sullivant Township and was a member and officer of the Sibley American Legion Auxiliary for many years. Family and church were the most important parts of her life. She loved being Grandma "B" and Great-Grandma. She enjoyed cooking and baking (especially desserts), hosting family, friends, and neighbors and making special memories at all holidays. She had a special mission to keep the extended family connected. She also loved traveling (especially to Branson), caring for the elderly including several aunts and uncles, gardening, playing games with the grandkids, country music, and square dancing - a very giving soul her entire life!

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husband, special aunts, uncles, cousins, and several best friends.