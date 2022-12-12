Dec. 17, 1929 - Dec. 12, 2022

TREMONT — Carol Jane Koch, 92, of Tremont, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.

She was born December 17, 1929 in Tremont to John and Sophia (Schmid) Sauder. She married Daniel Koch on October 9, 1949.

Surviving are her husband, Daniel; her children: Christy (Nelson) Musselman of Tremont, Faye (Bill) Schnedler of Brookville, FL, Jane (Dan) Farley of Falls City, NE, Daniel (Julie) Koch, and Philip (Diane) Koch, both of Tremont; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren; two brothers: Joe (Lynette) Sauder of Peoria and Dale (Joann) Sauder of Tremont.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Donna Martin.

Carol was a quiet godly woman who loved Jesus most of all. She was deeply loved by her husband and family whom she served selflessly. She was a wonderful light and example to us all.

She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church of Tremont, where her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Visitation will be from 2:00-3:30 p.m. and from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Further visitation will be from 9:00-9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Apostolic Cemetery in Tremont.

Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor.

The family would like to express their appreciation to AC Restmor staff for their tender and loving care for our mother.

