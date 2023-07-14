March 4, 1931 - July 13, 2023

BENSON — Carol Jane Janssen, 92, of Benson, passed away at 6:02 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

She was born on March 4, 1931, in Benson to Joseph "Sip" and Pearl (Uphoff) Wolf. She worked at State Farm Insurance after graduating from Benson High School.

She married Willis C. "Bud" Janssen on September 14, 1952, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Benson.

Surviving are one daughter, Sandra Sue (Michael) Rimmey of North Carolina; one daughter-in-law, Annette (Kevin) Wagner of Roanoke; five grandchildren: Trenton (Josh) Tippey of Benson, Brooke (Josh) Uphoff of El Paso, Stefanie (Nathan) Waldschmidt of Benson, and Dustin (Krista) Tippey of Eureka, and Brant (Stephanie) Janssen of Arkansas; and her great-grandchildren: Joshua, Alan, and Lukeus Uphoff, Theodore, Heidi, and Mallory Waldschmidt, Rileigh and Blaque Tippey, Quinn, Hailey, and Claire Janssen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Brad Lee Janssen; one daughter, Taffy Ann Tippey: two brothers: Gene and Donnie Wolf; and one sister, Shirley Patterson.

She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Roanoke. Her greatest enjoyment was working with the love of her life, Bud on the farm and in their flower gardens and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered not only for the love she had for those she cared for but also in the way she demonstrated her love in her words, deeds, and actions. The world is a better place because she was a part of it.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, and 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Clayton Township Cemetery in Benson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Benson Ambulance.

