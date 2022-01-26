DELAVAN — Carol J. Maurer, 87, of rural Delavan, passed away at 5:50 a.m. Sunday (January 23, 2022) at the Hopedale Medical Complex.

She was born July 16, 1934, in Melrose Park, to Florus Carmean and Buerryl Carmean (Kelly). She married Ronald Maurer on December 22, 1956, in Clinton.

Surviving are one son, David (Linda) Maurer, Carmel, IN; one daughter, Diane (Tom) Barber, Tampa, FL; four grandchildren: Jenn (Phil, fiance) Maurer, Sarah (Mike) Gamage, Elizabeth Barber, Ben Barber; one brother-in-law, Ben (Bev) Maurer; one sister-in-law, Bev Carmean; and four nieces: Brenda Dannewitz, Lisa (John) Lampkin, Mary (Mike) Cassell, Teresa (Steve) Simpson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Bruce Carmean.

Carol graduated from the University of Illinois, where she was a member of, and served as president of, Presby Hall. She also received a master's degree from Illinois State University.

She worked for Stanbo Protective Coatings in Okinawa for two-years and was a high school teacher for nearly 25-years, starting at Green Valley High School and primarily at Delavan High School. After retiring from teaching, she worked part time for Peoria Charter Coach Co for 10-years. She lived on a farm in Boynton Township for over 60-years.

Carol was a member of the United Methodist Church in Hopedale.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the Hopedale United Methodist church. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Hopedale United Methodist Church. Pastor Aletha Weatherall and Frank Brozenec will officiate. The memorial service will also be livestreamed at the following link, Bit.ly/CarolMaurerFuneral.

Cremation has been accorded and a private family burial will be at a later date at Shiloh Cemetery, Hopedale. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home, Tremont, is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Hopedale United Methodist Church, 401 NW Main St., Hopedale, IL, 61747.

